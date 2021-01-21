Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

