Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

