Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

PINS opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

