Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.