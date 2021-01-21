Piper Sandler Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $70.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE EAT opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

