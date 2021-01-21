Piper Sandler Comments on Hess Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

HES opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hess by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

