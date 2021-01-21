Piper Sandler Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $55.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.