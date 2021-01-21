Piper Sandler Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.97.

Shares of NFLX opened at $586.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

