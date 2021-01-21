Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $16.38 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and approximately $730,956.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00280777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00034596 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

