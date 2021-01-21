Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Tops $67.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Pizza has a total market cap of $413,874.96 and approximately $67.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00023456 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.