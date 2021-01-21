Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after purchasing an additional 419,305 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 1,445,278 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

