Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.57 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.17-1.32 EPS.

PLXS stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

