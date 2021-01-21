Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.58 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

