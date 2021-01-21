Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 10.5% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $66.47. 62,843,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 75,930,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

