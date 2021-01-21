Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading 20.8% Higher

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price traded up 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $13.92. 5,915,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,747,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 162.27% and a negative return on equity of 71.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

