Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack Sells 9,250 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.74. 635,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,095. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 26,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

