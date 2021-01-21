Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $199.61

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $199.61 or 0.00673230 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $345,252.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00051673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00301742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00072012 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

