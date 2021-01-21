Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPOP stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

