PPD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 599 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,009% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a PE ratio of 239.07. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD during the third quarter worth about $126,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 148.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PPD during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

