Pretium Resources Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PVG. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

