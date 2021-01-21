Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 4.4%

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 261,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 563,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.