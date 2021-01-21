Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Capitalization Hits $152,568.19

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $152,568.19 and approximately $503.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,558.79 or 0.99965593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

