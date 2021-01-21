PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Down 6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.09. 1,012,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 663,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

