Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Progyny worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 120.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 87.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,083 shares of company stock valued at $54,021,481. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of PGNY opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 441.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

