Propy (PRO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Propy has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $108,392.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

