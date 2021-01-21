PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 3,812 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,842.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PRO opened at $45.63 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PROS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

