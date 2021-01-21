Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 26.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

