Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.50

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 328198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ING Group began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Prosus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

