ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 835 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $360.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $361.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.22.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

