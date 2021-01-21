ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.