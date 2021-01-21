ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $366,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $649,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

