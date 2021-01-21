ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,129 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lyft by 53.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,401 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,047 shares of company stock worth $43,261,322 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.