ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

