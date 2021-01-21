Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,388.55 ($18.14).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON PRU traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,431 ($18.70). 6,157,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,352.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,215.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

