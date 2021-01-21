PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.19

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 11416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 over the last quarter.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

