PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

