Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

