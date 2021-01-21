Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $414.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

