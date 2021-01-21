Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -715.00.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Insiders sold a total of 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

