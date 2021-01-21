Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Reduced by Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.90 billion.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.