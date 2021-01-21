Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.90 billion.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.