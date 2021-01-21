Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,363,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

