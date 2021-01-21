Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 108,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,962. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

