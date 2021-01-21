Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

