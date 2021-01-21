QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

QNST traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 244,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $22.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,811 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

