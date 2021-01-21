Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal Sells 41,502 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 275,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $918.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

