R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.10

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.10 and traded as low as $57.00. R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 10,611 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.15.

In related news, insider Richard M. Robinow bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

