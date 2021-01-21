Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,004 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89.

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

