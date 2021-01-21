Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Radware also posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.88.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

