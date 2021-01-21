Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.29. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAIFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

